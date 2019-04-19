Kenny Jackett heaved a sigh of relief after Pompey dramatically overcame a tough Burton test to maintain their promotion charge.

Matt Clarke snatched a 2-1 victory during stoppage time for a seventh-successive win in all competitions.

Yet for long periods at the Pirelli Stadium, the Blues were defending for their lives to keep the impressive hosts at bay.

In the circumstances, a draw would have been gratefully received, despite affecting their push to claim second spot in League One.

As it was, Clarke’s intervention earned triumph at the death – and Pompey’s promotion interest remains.

Jackett said: ‘Burton are flying at the moment, going well, and it’s a tough place to play.

‘We didn’t quite get it right in midfield during the course of the game and they (Burton) dominated.

‘But we defended very well, the substitutions on the hour made a difference, Ronan again made a difference. At 1-1 the game really could have gone either way.

‘It was probably our best spell after that, where we created more chances in that last 30 minutes than we did for the majority of the game before that and looked a threat.

‘Whether that was a slight tactical change or just the fact determination came through and we had great character.

‘It was a great opportunity for Matt (Clarke) when it has fallen on his left foot and I’m pleased he accepted it and put it away for a great moment right in front of our fans.

‘Congratulations to the players, that’s 83 points out of 42 games. It was a tough game today and we have one of the best away records in the country.’