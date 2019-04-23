Have your say

Victory at Sunderland would register a club-best nine-consecutive wins.

And the side possessing the finest away record in Pompey’s 98-year Football League history will be challenged to achieve it.

Brett Pitman's late winner equalled Pompey's Football League record of eight-consecutive victories. Picture: Joe Pepler

Good Friday’s 2-1 triumph at Burton marked a 13th league away victory of the campaign for Kenny Jackett’s men.

That tally eclipses the Blues’ previous league record of 12, shared between 2016-17, 2002-03 and 1961-62.

In total, it represents 13 triumphs from 22 league outings – two more than any other League One club at present.

Pompey’s 23rd – and final – away trip of the conventional league campaign is Sunderland on Saturday.

Realistically, it’s a fixture which must yield another win if pursuit of Barnsley for second spot is to be maintained.

Yet Kenny Jackett’s men approach the crucial encounter buoyed by the two club records established on their travels this term.

In addition to 13 away league triumphs, the current crop of players have totalled 20 victories from 29 games on the road in all competitions.

That tally shatters the previous best of 15 registered during the 2007-08 season, which saw an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and FA Cup glory under Harry Redknapp.

Meanwhile, Monday’s 2-1 victory over Coventry equalled the club’s Football League record of eight-successive victories in all competitions – for a second time this season.

From November 3 until December 8, 2018, Jackett’s troops won four League One fixtures and two apiece in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

That run ended with a midweek 2-1 home defeat to Charlton in League One.

The current squad also share the eight-win record with Harry Redknapp’s Division One-winning side of 2002-03.

From August 17 until September 17, 2002, the Blues collected seven league triumphs and another in the League Cup, totalling eight-consecutive victories.

That has twice been matched by Jackett’s promotion-hunting side this term.

However, there exists the opportunity to surpass that at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.