Kenny Jackett believes his summer signings arrive at Pompey with a point to prove.

And he welcomed the freshness and hunger his five new recruits will give to his squad next season.

Jackett feels his flurry of activity this summer has rejuvenated his options, after just missing out on promotion last term.

Now the aim is to bridge the gap from a near miss to success – and the Blues boss feels the news boys can help achieve that ambition.

Jackett said: ‘There’s a freshness to the squad and team.

‘What I like is players with a point to prove. It’s a really big thing. Hunger and desire’s a really big thing.

‘It’s a competitive league when you look around at the competition.

‘But the best thing as a manager is to focus on your own team and get is as strong as possible.

‘We need to coach the team into as successful unit as possible.

‘Hopefully we can build on things very well and the players come in can do well.’

Pompey have had to deal with the blow of losing Nathan Thompson and Matt Clarke from their defence.

That has been offset by James Bolton, Sean Raggett and Paul Downing arriving with Ellis Harrison and Ryan Williams boosting attacking option.

Jackett feels those men will marry well with the progressing players in his existing ranks.

He added: ‘We’ve lost Thompson and Clarke - two good defenders, but similarly I’m pleased with the standard of defenders we’ve brought in.

‘They are capable of hitting the ground running and the cover we have there is good.

‘The players we’ve got can add something different to where we are and people like Ben Close, Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis can continue to improve.

‘There’s been a good improvement all the time and they’ve got better and better.

‘Ben Close has been a prime example. He started adding goals to his game over the second half of the season.

‘Then there’s some new lads like Bryn Morris who had niggles but he’s shown an ability in midfield and an ability to score.

‘Cannon’s hardly had a chance yet, but had six months to settle in. He’ll need a chance, too.’