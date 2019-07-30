Kenny Jackett is ready to unleash his midfield enforcers on Shrewsbury.

And the Pompey boss believes that letting Ross McCrorie and Tom Naylor loose on League One together can aid his side’s cutting edge.

Jackett is weighing up his starting XI for the trip to New Meadow on Saturday, with it seemingly a battle between new-boy McCrorie, Naylor and Ben Close for the holding roles in the middle of the park.

He feels the trio, along with Andy Cannon, give him decent options there.

Jackett said: ‘We’ll see (if McCrorie and Naylor can play together), there are certain games they can, definitely, they both bring a lot.

‘Ross has impressed since he has been here and Tom after last season is quite well established. I think he’s an option for centre-back or central midfield.

Tom Naylor, left, and Ross McCrorie Picture: Joe Pepler

‘The likes of Ben Close is the next one, Bryn Morris has been unlucky, Andy Cannon, we have some options there, which is good.

‘There are times when it will be right to play them (Naylor and McCrorie). If the time is right they can give you a lot and hopefully promote the four forwards to be able to go, that’s a big thing.’

Jackett stated it’s still an open field in the race to start midfield games, although a more powerful partnership of McCrorie and Naylor does free up his attacking quartet to do their damage.

He added: ‘I wouldn’t rule out any of the other boys (like) Ben Close either, he brings a lot to it and is unlucky not to play at Crawley.

‘I do think it’s a good option for Ben. Although, similarly, sometimes if you can get two solid ones it does let the four go a little bit and then go and create.

‘If we can find our feet in that area, hopefully they can score the goals that can do the damage in the front part of the pitch.’