Kenny Jackett feared he had lost Omar Bogle’s goal-scoring services for the season.

Yet the on-loan striker has climbed off the treatment table to declare himself available for the two matches which will decide automatic promotion.

Bogle was on crutches while attending last week’s Bank Holiday Monday visit of Coventry.

Knee and ankle injuries sustained during a challenge at Burton on Good Friday had left the Blues contemplating the worse.

The 25-year-old was even unable to train on Saturday morning, while his team-mates were in Sunderland.

However, Bogle today returned to training ahead of tomorrow night’s visit of Peterborough to offer a timely boost.

Jackett said: ‘Around nine days ago Omar was on crutches, as manager there was not a lot of optimism there!

‘It didn’t look good. He tried to run a little bit on Friday – no, he felt his ankle. Tried to run a little bit on Saturday morning – no.

‘This morning he wanted to try – and went through and trained okay. He has definitely healed quicker than expected.

‘By the end of the session he said he felt fine and was 100 per cent. We will look at him tomorrow morning, the most he will be is a substitute (against Peterborough), maybe more, we will see.

‘At Burton he was booked for a challenge which saw his knee and ankle both balloon up –but seems to have got over it very well and very quickly.

‘Hopefully we can squeeze a bit more out of him.’

Bogle has netted four times in 12 games since arriving from Cardiff during the January transfer window.

And it’s a contribution which has impressed Pompey’s boss.

Jackett added: ‘He has done well, I’ve been pleased with him, he’s got some key goals as well.

‘With Omar, I always feel he is capable of scoring and gives us something different.

‘At times in the nine position he is the quickest one, while slightly unorthodox compared to the other guys. Sometimes it’s not easy to play against him either.’