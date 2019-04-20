Kenny Jackett believes Pompey’s second-half replacements were pivotal in stealing victory at Burton.

The Pirelli Stadium scoreline was level at 1-1 when Bryn Morris and Omar Bogle arrived from the bench on 61 minutes for Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins.

Then Ronan Curtis completed the substitute introductions on 77 minutes, replacing Gareth Evans.

The trio helped to considerably pep up a Blues side previously struggling to match the impressive Brewers, culminating in Matt Clarke’s last-gasp winner.

It was Curtis’ cross from the left, while Bogle’s aerial challenge also contributed in the build-up, before the ball found Nathan Thompson at the far post.

And Jackett was delighted with the impact of the trio he believes altered the match in the Blues’ favour.

He said: ‘The substitutes gave us just a bit more mobility along our front line.

‘There was Bogle and then particularly Curtis pushed them back and gave us more of a threat than we'd had during the first hour of the game.

'I did feel Burton dominated midfield, particularly early in the second half, which was their best spell, they deserved their equaliser.

‘Playing the diamond like they do, they have a lot of flow through there and we needed some way of matching up and having enough people in there.

'Towards the end our most potent period was trying to perhaps get Ronan through, Jamal through or Omar Bogle through, that bit of pace and mobility.

‘But it wasn't necessarily like we were pounding them, even if we were more of a threat.

‘Yet it was better that one or two of the subs helped us come through it.’