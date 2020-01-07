Kenny Jackett reflected on consecutive away victories and insisted: Success breeds success.

The Blues tonight marched into the quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy following a 2-1 win at Walsall.

Kenny Jackett shares a joke with Walsall counterpart Darrell Clarke during tonight's 2-1 win at the Bescot Stadium in the Leasing.com Trophy. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Goals from John Marquis and substitute Ellis Harrison ensured their progress, while Craig MacGillivray saved a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

It follows Saturday’s FA Cup triumph at Fleetwood, which has booked them a fourth-round encounter with Barnsley at Fratton Park.

The Blues have found away success hard to come by this season, but Jackett is buoyed by the past week’s positive outcomes.

He said: ‘We had to make quite a few changes tonight because obviously there has been quite a lot of travelling and an awful lot of games for us.

‘One of our two younger players, Reeco (Hackett-Fairchild), joined yesterday and we gave him an hour, and then Haji (Mnoga) came in after a very long injury and I thought did well too.

‘After that it’s our usual group, with a few people playing that haven’t had that many minutes lately. We needed that fresh energy because it was always going to be a difficult time for us tonight and a tough test.

‘I thought in the first half we were the better side, but in the second half they really pushed us, there were some big moments there.

‘I am pleased to say, though, we made the difference and our second away win in a week in cup competitions.

‘Success breeds success and confidence in the group. We can now roll that onto what is obviously the most important game of the week against Wimbledon on Saturday.’