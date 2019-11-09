Kenny Jackett is targeting another sustained FA Cup run this season.

Yet Pompey’s boss has stressed the perils of Monday night’s trip to Harrogate Town (7.45pm)

Last term saw the Blues reach the fourth round of the competition, before eliminated in a replay at Championship side QPR.

Their run began at Maidenhead and also consisted of a memorable last-gasp triumph at Premier League-bound Norwich.

This season’s first round kicks off with a trip to National League Harrogate, who play on a 3G surface.

Pompey have never won a competitive match on an artificial pitch, losing six and drawing two of previous fixtures.

Pompey celebrate their memorable last-gasp victory at Norwich in last season's FA Cup. Picture: Joe Pepler

But Jackett is hoping Wetherby Road can provide the platform for more FA Cup progress.

He said: ‘It’s a difficult tie in its own right.

‘Looking at their recent form, it’s an away one for us and they have been strong at home this season.

‘It’s a big game for us, you have to come through different tests if you want to get into the latter stages of the FA Cup, we do and want to go on a good cup run this year.

‘If at all possible, we want to overcome this one and put ourselves into the second round.

‘We have to get our footwear right, that is the big thing, get used to it and make sure you can adjust, then after that make sure it doesn't become an excuse. Get our focus and attitude on the football and on doing the best we can.

‘We want to get through the rounds and to the latter stages, getting some of the big boys as well.

‘The FA Cup is a great competition and we want it to aid and supplement our league campaign.’