Kenny Jackett has revealed the reasons for making Tom Naylor the leader of Portsmouth’s promotion bid.

The Blues boss has detailed his thinking over making the defensive midfielder his side’s new skipper for the crucial campaign ahead.

Jackett made the move to hand the 28-year-old the armband and make Lee Brown his deputy in the wake of stripping Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans of their captaincy duties.

It’s a decision which has caused much debate among supporters, but Jackett feels the time was right to make a defensive player skipper.

And the Pompey manager can see Naylor having both respect in the role and growing as a player in the position.

READ MORE: Marcus Harness ruled out for three more Portsmouth matches

Tom Naylor is Pompey's new captain. Picture: Paul Thompson.

Jackett said: ‘We talked about the captaincy when he signed as something he could grow into, even if he didn’t take it straightaway.

‘I do feel there’s a natural progression towards him being club captain.

‘There’s a lot at the moment for looking at the group and having a defender in that position, too.

‘More captains are defenders than anywhere else, and in this situation and with this group it’s right for him and the timing’s right for him.

‘Obviously, the down side is Brett hasn’t necessarily done anything wrong.

‘But it’s the right time for Tom and that’s a big thing - and the right time for a defender.

‘I do think he’s well regarded by the supporters as well.

‘There’s a right time for him in his own personal development, too. He’s a good person in terms of leading the club in this area.

‘Tom’s established himself for his second season in the team and I think he can grow as a player, person and be a very good captain for Portsmouth.’

Jackett explained he likes the idea of his captain being at the heart of his side, with Naylor playing the past two games as a centre-back but operating in the middle of midfield since joining from Burton Albion last year.

Equally as important, however, is the reigning club players’ player of the season having the right qualities to lead his team.

Jackett said: ‘Obviously, it’s a change but with the window closing and assessing the group the timing’s right for him to step into that.

‘That’s whether he plays as as centre-back or a holding-midfield player.

‘He brings a lot of commitment, a lot of talking and a lot of organisation. They are qualities we are going to need, definitely, as we go forward.

‘It is ideal if he is (playing in the spine of the team). Probably more captains are maybe centre-backs, defenders or the spine of the team is quite a good one.

‘There’s a time for someone to take over whether they’ve just come into the club or been here and established themselves. I feel the time’s right now for Tom.’