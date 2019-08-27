Brandon Haunstrup’s first-team involvement has been held up by fierce competition and Pompey’s repeated rejection of loan overtures.

Now Kenny Jackett has challenged the 22-year-old to take advantage of Lee Brown's injury absence to establish himself at left-back.

Brown is anticipated to be out of action for up to six weeks, following the Achilles he damaged against Coventry.

That leaves the pathway open for Haunstrup to add to his 40 appearances since an August 2015 first-team entrance.

Enda Stevens and then Brown have so far barricaded the left-back spot, preventing the Waterlooville youngster from greater involvement.

Jackett also reveals rejecting loan enquiries from several clubs this summer.

And with a Carabao Cup trip to QPR on Wednesday evening, Haunstrup has another opportunity to shine.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Brandon has been patient behind a couple of very good players at the club in Enda Stevens and Lee Brown.

‘He has a chance now, has an opportunity. I was pleased with him when he came on against Coventry, he played very well, and I’m looking to see how he develops.

‘He wants – and needs – a regular berth now and that's obviously his aim. He can bring a lot to you, particularly in attack as a modern-day full-back.

‘Brandon is one of those players who have asked me on a regular basis to let him out on loan and I have discussed it at different times.

‘We haven't quite been strong enough to be able to do that, although there have been enquiries about it.

‘But, similarly, his ultimate aim is to play for Portsmouth rather than go out on loan – and he has a chance now.’

Haunstrup claimed an assist for John Marquis’ goal after appearing from the bench against the Sky Blues.

And Jackett admits the Waterlooville youngster remains an important member of his playing squad.

He added: It’s a hard position to fill and a specialist position, hence I've been insistent that he stayed.

‘I’ve had different calls over the course of the summer for loans, but the situation with us releasing Dion Donohue doesn’t open itself up to be able to let him go.’