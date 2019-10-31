Kenny Jackett to meet Portsmouth owners over January recruitment plans

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is to meet with Eric Eisner and Andy Redman to plot Pompey’s transfer window strategy.

The Tornante duo are flying into England ahead of this weekend’s League One encounter with Oxford United.

During a stay expected to last around nine days, they will hold talks with Jackett over the Blues’ recruitment plans for the January transfer window.

Meeting Eisner and Redman is standard procedure during their sporadic visits from America, according to Pompey’s boss.

And Jackett is in the process of finalising a date for him and his recruitment staff to discuss player signings with the boardroom pair.

He said: ‘The routine hasn’t changed in terms of communication with the board of directors.

Kenny Jackett will be meeting Pompey's owner to discuss transfer plans during their latest visit from America. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘When we meet, there will be discussion about the January window.

‘We have regular calls on recruitment, I wouldn't say it is just before a window, it’s an ongoing situation with quite regular calls, including involving our two recruitment guys.

‘They have different spells at different times when they come over, both games and to attend the training ground as well, speaking to everybody, watching training or speaking to the players. That hasn’t necessarily changed.

‘At the moment, I don’t know when we will be meeting. I do know there's some attendance at upcoming games and upcoming times.

‘Normally we discuss a little bit of everything, whether that is face-to-face in those situations, conference calls or talking through Mark Catlin or Tony Brown.

‘It’s a similar routine looking at all aspects of club business, certainly predominantly first-team.’

Eisner and Redman are expected to attend forthcoming Fratton Park matches against Oxford and Southend (November 5).

They are also pencilled in to watch the FA Cup first-round fixture at non-league Harrogate Town on Monday, November 11.

Customarily, the pair use their time in England to scrutinise the club's progress on and off the field.

In addition, on Saturday morning, they are booked in to be present at four back-to-back meetings with fan groups, including the Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust and the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference.

Chairman Michael Eisner has already emphatically announced his backing for Jackett, via a video recorded for the Trust’s AGM, which took place on Wednesday evening.

Pompey’s boss has come under increasing fire from supporters in recent months.

And Jackett has reiterated there is nothing untoward about the timing of Eric Eisner and Redman’s latest visit to the south coast.

He added: ‘There are some games coming up which they are keen to see.

‘The routine hasn't necessarily changed or altered. They are keen to come over and always look forward to the spells in England and Portsmouth.’