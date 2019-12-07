Kenny Jackett rued the dropping of two points following a 2-2 draw with Peterborough.

The spirited Blues fought back from after 10 minutes to Ivan Toney to put themselves into a winning position this afternoon.

Lee Brown levelled with his first goal for the club and then Ellis Harrison netted on 52 minutes, which for a sizeable period appeared it would be the winner.

However, former Pompey target Mo Eisa equalised when left unmarked with 18 minutes remaining.

And Jackett felt his side should have been celebrating victory at the final whistle rather than a credible draw against the third-placed Posh.

He said: ‘I’ve mixed emotions. I did feel we took the game to Peterborough and had the majority of it.

Kenny Jackett felt it was two points dropped against Peterborough after the Blues got themselves into a winning position. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We generally kept their front two quiet, but then they got a goal apiece. I cannot think of another chance they created other than that, but they’ve got those moments and their front line is excellent.

‘We are disappointed, it’s not necessarily a point gained, I felt that it was perhaps two dropped because we were in a winning position and, most importantly, it looked like a winning performance.

‘We conceded two poor goals. I understand Peterborough have the forwards and don’t miss many, but, from our point of view, it was a spirited performance, we had good tempo to the match, took the game to the opposition and had a couple of big chances in the second half.

‘There were big opportunities in the game we didn't take and, ultimately, Peterborough got the goal back – and a point.’