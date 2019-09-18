Kenny Jackett admits he understands supporter discontent following a dismal Fratton Park display.

Brett Pitman’s penalty five minutes into time added on last night earned the Blues a dramatic 2-2 draw against Burton.

It completed a fightback following a disastrous start which saw the hosts concede twice in the opening six minutes.

Yet loud boos greeted the final whistle as Jackett's men laboured to capture that point against a team reduced to 10 men for the final 66 minutes.

It was another worryingly-lacklustre display from a side striving for promotion, but have now collected six points from six league matches.

And the Fratton faithful vented their dissatisfaction at the final whistle.

Jackett said: ‘Their reaction was obviously reflecting their disappointment and frustration.

'It was a mixed reaction to a frustrating night for us and a frustrating night for me, as manager.

‘Of course I can understand that, we want to be following up on last season, we didn't want to be falling away from it. That’s six points from the first six games, we are obviously looking for more.

‘We have won four cup games, but in the league that's six points out of a possible 18 – and that is frustration.

‘You take each game individually and we have given away some soft goals. It's a poor start at home when we are looking to start solidly, attacking our own fans in the first half.

‘We have clawed a point back, which is not what we wanted, we wanted to win.

‘I’m looking for the right combination at the moment, it’s a big one in terms of settling the side down.

‘Marcus Harness has come in and then got injured, Lee Brown has been a mainstay and got injured, and we have to find our way through these things and find the combination that can win us games on a regular basis.’

The dismissal of John-Joe O’Toole on 24 minutes, following two yellow cards, handed the Blues the lifeline they needed at 2-0 down.

And while Jackett was confident of fighting back, he was ‘thankful’ for the eventual 2-2 outcome.

He added: ‘I did feel there was enough time and we had enough of the ball to go on and win the game.

‘We got the goal back just before half time and I was really looking for momentum going into the second half.

‘There were a lot of balls into the box and they didn’t have a shot on the break at all, but similarly we couldn’t find the breakthrough until the very end, which has given us something and we are thankful for that.’