Kenny Jackett has lifted the lid on the reasons behind his Pompey tactical switch.

For yesterday’s trip to MK Dons, the Blues boss sprang a surprise by lining up with a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Marcus Harness featured just behind Ellis Harrison in Pompey's 3-1 loss to MK Dons. Picture: Nigel Keene

That featured Marcus Harness, recalled for the injured Ryan Williams, featuring in the number 10 role and Andy Cannon and Ronan Curtis operating on the flanks.

Jackett reverted to the usual 4-2-3-1 formation for the second half to bolster Pompey’s attempts to recover from a 2-0 half-time deficit.

Yet, ultimately, he was left to nurse a 3-1 loss – and sixth away defeat in 10 League One outings.

Jackett: ‘I brought Marcus inside to play him in the number 10 position and try to get him on the ball.

‘I felt putting him behind the striker could help us, obviously it helped us tactically to be able to step onto them and get further up the pitch, which in the first period of the game put us in some very good situations.

‘It was what we worked on and tried in training, putting him inside and putting him into what we felt were some dangerous areas.

‘Maybe the goal did change it, but in the second half I was still thinking we could get back into the game.’

Pompey have the only unbeaten home record in League One, yet are 17th in terms of away rankings this season.