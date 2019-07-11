Have your say

Kenny Jackett named a similar Pompey line-up against UCD to what he envisages will begin the League One campaign but insisted: I won’t hesitate to change it if things aren’t right.

The Blues delivered an emphatic 11-0 pre-season victory against the League of Ireland premier division side on Wednesday night.

Jackett named two different sides in both halves at the UCD Bowl.

It was the team which featured in the first period that is seemingly earmarked to kick-off the upcoming campaign at Shrewsbury on August 3.

It included summer arrivals James Bolton, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett, Ross McCrorie and Ellis Harrison, while there was also a spot in the number-10 role for Louis Dennis.

They took a 5-0 lead into the interval before the side which came out after the break – featuring players such as Christian Burgess, Ben Close, Gareth Evans and skipper Brett Pitman – continued the routing by adding six more.

With six friendlies still remaining before the third-tier curtain-raiser at New Meadow, however, Jackett stressed he will make switches if he feels they’re necessary.

The manager said: ‘People have asked me about selection patterns in pre-season.

‘I won’t lie, I want some patterns and don’t mix it up too much because I want the team to get into a rhythm.

‘But it’s not that I wouldn’t change it if it doesn’t look right throughout pre-season.

‘When people say there are a lot of similarities to where you start then, I won’t lie, it is in my thinking.

‘But if that doesn’t look right then I won’t hesitate to change it.’

Pompey are back in action when they travel to the Hawks on Saturday (3pm).