Kenny Jackett won't use Portsmouth injury outbreak as excuse following Sunderland defeat

Kenny Jackett received three late injury blows with Brett Pitman, Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup ruled out of Saturday's Sunderland encounter through injury. Picture: Joe Pepler
Kenny Jackett refused to brandish Pompey’s 11th-hour injury outbreak as an excuse for their disappointing Stadium of Light loss.

Lee Brown, Brett Pitman and Brandon Haunstrup were all sidelined from the play-off semi-final first leg following injury during Thursday’s training session.

Brown failed a fitness test on a troublesome Achilles on Saturday morning ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.

He was joined on the sidelines by Pitman, whose hamstring problem required a scan on Thursday, revealing damage.

Finally, Brandon Haunstrup, a candidate to deputise for Brown, injured medial ligaments in his left knee and is out for the play-off campaign.

With Dion Donohue also missing with his problematic groin issue, Anton Walkes had to step in at left-back.

Although Jackett believes Brown and Pitman have ‘a chance’ of featuring in Thursday’s decisive second leg at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘With injuries, it just happens that way, you have to overcome it.

‘We aren’t the only side to get injuries.

‘Lee Brown failed a fitness test in the morning on an Achilles injury. He has been fighting it slightly for around a week.

‘Brett Pitman has a hamstring injury which he has been nursing for a little bit, but hopefully he’s on the road to recovery.

‘Neither are ruled out and both have a chance for next week. What type of chance, I don’t know where it is.

‘I will certainly make a decision by Tuesday or Wednesday for Thursday night.

‘Brandon damaged medial knee ligaments on Thursday. It didn’t settle down at all, he went for a scan and it looks like eight weeks.

‘We were hopeful that maybe he had just jarred it and would settle down after a few days. It was quite an innocuous situation, now certainly his season is over.’