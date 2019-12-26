Kenny Jackett saluted Pompey’s match-winning quality and insisted: Wycombe are a tough nut to crack.

The Blues this afternoon produced an impressive 2-0 win over the League One leaders at Fratton Park in the pouring rain.

Kenny Jackett shakes hands with Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth after beating the League One leaders 2-0. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

It followed on from Saturday’s victory over second-placed Ipswich as Pompey made it one defeat in 13 in all competitions.

Wycombe represented a bigger test than the Tractor Boys, with the hosts required to remain patient against the Chairboys’ customary time-killing tactics.

Then second-half goals from Ben Close and Ronan Curtis secured a result Jackett described as ‘hard fought’.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Perseverance won in the end, there were big moments and we made the difference.

‘It was a very, very hard-fought game, Wycombe are top for a reason, you could see today how good they are and how hard they are to beat, their spirit and work-rate was fantastic.

‘It was a very good win to overcome them, a lot of perseverance, and, I have got to say, by the end a very good clean sheet.

‘They are tough and have some good players coming off the bench as well. A tough nut to crack, Wycombe are a good side.

‘We lost to a late goal earlier in the season, their defensive record is fantastic, they are a tough nut to crack because they have good players in every department and are top for a reason.

‘A key moment or two of quality helped us.’