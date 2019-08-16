Kevin-Prince Boateng to Sol Campbell: Where every player Portsmouth bought and sold in the 2009/10 season is now
Good grief! Where on earth did the last decade ago? Portsmouth have had their ups and downs over the past ten years that’s for sure, but they'll be looking to earn promotion back to the Championship this season.
Here's where every player Pompey bought and sold in the 2009/10 season is now...
1. Bought: Mike Williamson from Watford
It never really worked out for Williamson, who left pretty sharply to join Newcastle United. He's now the player-manager at Gateshead. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Arriving at the club in the twilight of his career, the Republic of Ireland international's last game for the club was in the 2010 FA Cup Final loss to Chelsea. He's now apparently involved in the construction trade. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
The winger helped the Baggies earn promotion to the Premier League, and spent a further five seasons in the top tier. He was last on the books of Port Vale in 2018. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)