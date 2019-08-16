(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Kevin-Prince Boateng to Sol Campbell: Where every player Portsmouth bought and sold in the 2009/10 season is now

Good grief! Where on earth did the last decade ago? Portsmouth have had their ups and downs over the past ten years that’s for sure, but they'll be looking to earn promotion back to the Championship this season.

Here's where every player Pompey bought and sold in the 2009/10 season is now...

It never really worked out for Williamson, who left pretty sharply to join Newcastle United. He's now the player-manager at Gateshead. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. Bought: Mike Williamson from Watford

Crouchy scored 11 goals in his second spell with Pompey. He now co-presents a highly successful podcast, and spent his last season as a player at Burnley. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

2. Sold: Peter Crouch to Spurs

Arriving at the club in the twilight of his career, the Republic of Ireland international's last game for the club was in the 2010 FA Cup Final loss to Chelsea. He's now apparently involved in the construction trade. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

3. Bought: Steve Finnan from Espanyol

The winger helped the Baggies earn promotion to the Premier League, and spent a further five seasons in the top tier. He was last on the books of Port Vale in 2018. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

4. Sold: Jerome Thomas to West Bromwich Albion

