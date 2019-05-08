Andy Woolmer will take charge of Saturday’s play-off battle between Pompey and Sunderland.

The Northamptonshire official will be joined by assistants James Mainwaring and Lee Venamore for the first leg of the critical clash at the Stadium of Light, after the play-off appointments were today announced. Darren England will be the fourth official.

Referee Andy Woolmer Credit: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Woolmer has refereed 29 games this season - giving out 80 yellows and a modest four red cards.

The official has largely overseen Championship games this season and joined the Football League referees’ list in 2004.

Woolmer oversaw the 1-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Peterborough in January, and recently was the man in the middle for Sunderland’s 2-0 home win over Doncaster on April 19.