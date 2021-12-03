Key Portsmouth man to return? John Marquis in starting contention? Here's likely Harrogate line-up

Danny Cowley’s side are out to make it seven wins on the spin against the League Two outfit at Fratton Park.

But how will the Blues boss go as he looks to keep the wins going against Simon Weaver’s men?

We’ve done our digging and come up with what we believe is the like Pompey line-up.

1. Gavin Bazunu First choice and no reason he won't continue in goal against Harrogate. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Mahlon Romeo Has momentum which has seen his form fly, so time to get things moving this weekend. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. Kieron Freeman Has returned with an air of calm and composure in the back three. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Sean Raggett Welcome back to Mr Consistent. First name on the team sheet. Photo: The News Photo Sales