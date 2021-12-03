Pompey turn to FA Cup duty tomorrow against Harrogate.

Key Portsmouth man to return? John Marquis in starting contention? Here's likely Harrogate line-up

Pompey turn their attentions to FA Cup action as they look to keep their fine form going against Harrogate.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:20 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:40 pm

Danny Cowley’s side are out to make it seven wins on the spin against the League Two outfit at Fratton Park.

But how will the Blues boss go as he looks to keep the wins going against Simon Weaver’s men?

We’ve done our digging and come up with what we believe is the like Pompey line-up.

1. Gavin Bazunu

First choice and no reason he won't continue in goal against Harrogate.

2. Mahlon Romeo

Has momentum which has seen his form fly, so time to get things moving this weekend.

3. Kieron Freeman

Has returned with an air of calm and composure in the back three.

4. Sean Raggett

Welcome back to Mr Consistent. First name on the team sheet.

