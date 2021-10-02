Key questions Portsmouth fans would love the Eisners to answer - if given the chance

The Blues’ American owner usually communicates with supporters via his chief executive, social media or the club’s website.

So for the heads of various fans groups to be able to debate topics and pose questions directly with Eisner – albeit via video link – will be a welcome and worthwhile exercise.

But not all supporters will be able to take part.

Instead, they’ll have to wait for the minutes of the meeting to be published to hear what has been said.

Yet we asked our followers on social media what one question they would love to put to Eisner, if given the chance.

We asked for sensible replies which raised legitimate topics of concern – and the Pompey fans didn’t let us down.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner

Here’s the hot topics they would love answers to if they had one question…

Rob Emery: I'm not being sarcastic, undeniably you have invested a considerable sum in Roko, and you are investing quite a large sum in a ground makeover, but I would genuinely like to know, that as an American, what were your motives for purchasing a div1 football club & what are your aspirations for Pompey FC?

Ryan Fisher: Do you still trust your own process!!?

Pete Brown: After investing a lot of money in the infrastructure of our club, something that hasn’t been done in the 68 years that I’ve supported the club. What do you think of the negative and at times insulting comments aimed at you and your family?

Simon Russell: Does he feel he’s achieved his objectives in the first 5 years - and what were they? - and what’s the objectives for the next 5?

Gary 'Diz' Walters: Is performance on the pitch being compromised by the spending on the ground improvements?

It feels as though you've taken a gamble on trying to rebuild the team on the cheap in the hope of striking lucky while you finance the ground rebuild.

Unfortunately it seems to have backfired.

Are you prepared to forsake promotion and maybe even risk relegation to focus on these off-field improvements?

@rpjt4383: Are you content with being stuck in League One?

Jolyon Roberts: Is he thinking of redeveloping the redundant Roko Astro pitches, or possibly even covering them, to provide a central venue for the Academy?

Malcolm Connolly: I would ask him about his personal aims for the club and the time he is allowing for his aims to reach fruition.

Not a question as such but I would thank him for his personal and financial input into our club… together we will get there. PUP

David Foster: If we looked say 5 years on, how does he see FP differing (capacity and hospitality) such that it could self sustain us in the Championship?

Dan Knight: At what point does self sustainability hinder progression?

Apparently we have the 12th biggest budget in the league (not sure how accurate it is). If this is true it won’t be a huge surprise if we flirt with the play offs at best this season.

@PompeyHazza9: Will Danny be backed in the next window?

Joe Parkinson: What are the Eisners’ visions for the next five years as a club?

And with the funds clearly being available, why are we not competing with the big boys this year?

The steady injection of cash for the infrastructure of the club has been positive, but to kick on we need to get promoted.

I fully back the Eisners, because you don’t get results overnight but it’s been too long.

Keith Taylor: Is PFC stadium being cheaply updated to sell on?

The new seats are cheap. Adding 700 capacity to lower north seems a waste of money. What are you planning?

@dannyjonallen: Are you going to fund and produce the academy like promised?

David Harman: Why have we not invested in the players budget during the transfer window?

Antony Scott Rose: Why are you not investing in the academy like you promised when you were pitching to buy us!?