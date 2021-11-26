Key update over return of Portsmouth skipper after ex-Blackpool man's surgery following summer arrival from Rotherham

Danny Cowley revealed Pompey are ready to intensify their skipper’s comeback from a hip injury.

Robertson has been out since September, after quickly establishing himself as a key component of his new side following his summer arrival from Rotherham.

The 28-year-old was yesterday holding talks with the surgeon who reattached a muscle, which had come away from the tendon in his quad.

And if they progressed well, Robertson will be able to take his rehabilitation work outside and begin doing some ball work.

Cowley is hopeful of a return before the new year for the Scot, but stressed Pompey will err on the side of caution with a player of his importance.

He said: ‘Clark actually had a Zoom call with his surgeon yesterday.

Clark Robertson

‘We were hoping that would give him the go-ahead to do some outdoor work.

‘We’re hoping he could be back 12-14 weeks post injury. We’re now week eight or nine.

‘We’re getting there.

‘I’m hoping (he returns) before January, but I’m thinking we may have to be cautious with him.

‘He’s such a big player for us, when he comes back we want him to stay fit. He’s a top player, top player.

‘It will be some work outside, running, change of direction, some quickness drills and ball work.

‘We’re hopeful we will be able to put our foot on the gas.’

