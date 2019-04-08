It was a funny game at Wycombe because we started ever so well and dominated.

When Jamal Lowe opened the scoring, it wasn’t a surprise – what was surprising is we didn’t go more than one goal up.

Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans and Oli Hawkins celebrate. Picture: Joe Pepler

To give Wycombe credit – which I’m loathed to do because of their style of play – they got back into it, with Craig MacGIllivray making two very good saves.

At the start of the second half, despite going 2-0 up, it possibly set the tone for Pompey defending a two-goal lead and sitting back.

That’s what Wycombe wanted and they caused us a problem or two – we had to defend for our lives on occasions.

Marcus Bean’s goal looked offside and after a decent start, the game became a bit too much for the referee.

To be honest, I think their keeper had to do better for Brett Pitman’s free-kick as it was his side of the wall, but I’m not going to complain.

Pitman is a seasoned professional and will score goals all day long.

He's actually beating people in sprints now, which he must be proud of! He’s added to his goals and worked very hard to get into the side. It shows what a good pro he is.

Wycombe scored a worldy to make it 3-2 and then we were biting our fingernails.

I don’t agree with Gareth Ainsworth very often but Pompey might have been lucky when Adebayo Akinfenwa went down in the last 10 seconds.

It was three massive points and a run of four league victories going into the business end of the season.

Barnsley are looking over their shoulder, while Sunderland have only lost two league games all season.

They have a knack of nicking late goals – they remind me of Plymouth last season.

Sunderland have a big game against Burton tomorrow night, though, and they can cause problems.

We can only do what we can do and you never know where it might take us.

Meanwhile, I’d like to pass my condolences to the family of Mickey Webb.

Mickey is goalkeeping legend in non-league football in the area.

Jim Smith actually brought him to Pompey to do some work with myself and the other keepers.

He was a real character and a real top guy.