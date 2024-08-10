Kusini Yengi absent as Portsmouth hand debuts to four summer signings for tough Leeds test
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
That represents a baptism of fire for Elias Sorensen, who instead will lead the attack for his Blues debut.
Yengi is nursing a groin problem, so doesn’t make the 20-man squad for the Elland Road trip, further weakening Pompey’s strike power with Colby Bishop already out.
Dane Sorensen is among four debuts in the starting XI, joining Jordan Williams, Andre Dozzell and loanee Sammy Silvera.
Matt Richie is named on the nine-man bench, with Paddy Lane, Callum Lang and Sammy Silvera forming the attacking three behind Silvera.
Others missing are Josh Murphy (ankle), Tom McIntyre (hamstring), Jacob Farrell (knee), Regan Poole (knee) and, of course, Bishop.
Meanwhile, Anthony Scully doesn’t feature in the squad after being told he is surplus to requirements.
Pompey: Norris, Williams, Shaughnessy, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Silvera, Sorensen.
Subs: Archer, Swanson, Lowery, Stevenson, Moxon, Saydee, Whyte, Ritchie, Devlin.
