L1 latest: Portsmouth promotion rivals Lincoln on verge of American investment | Interest grows in former Blues target set to leave Charlton | Wigan join MK Dons and Ipswich in race for Sunderland striker

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

But the Blues would do well to keep an eye on developments elsewhere in League One – especially with some of the latest news emerging from the division.

Here’s some of the latest headlines that will surely have Pompey on alert...

Appleton welcomes American investment as he plans rebuild

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton is looking forward to additional investment he’ll have at his disposal as he plots another assault on League One promotion next season.

The Imps, who lost to Blackpool in Sunday’s play-off final, are expected to have extra funds available once a deal with an American investor is completed.

And with Appleton already in talks with potential signings, with a new goalkeeper and forwards a priority, he believes the financial boost will aid his plans.

‘It’s (the investment) what will be needed,’ Appleton told Lincolnshire Live.

‘You’ve only got to see some of the movement we’ve seen already in our division with some of signings that some of the bigger clubs have made already.’

Lincoln will say goodbye to loanees Alex Palmer, TJ Eyoma, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Rogers and Callum Morton following their Blackpool defeat – players who played a significant role in their failed promotion push.

The Imps will be sorry to see them go, but Appleton said fresh faces were on their way.

He added: ‘Football goes on and we’re a League One side still.

‘Some of the players we’ve been looking at and speaking to, hopefully we can get them over the line in the next couple of weeks or so.’

Championship clubs lead the race for former Pompey target

Former Pompey target Chuks Aneke looks like he’ll have the luxury of several Championship clubs to choose from as he weighs up his future.

The 27-year-old striker is set to leave the Blues’ League One rivals, Charlton, on a free transfer after turning down the offer of a new Addicks deal.

League One Shrewsbury are believed to be prepared to offer the 16-goal front man a lucrative deal to secure a switch to New Meadow.

Yet they reportedly face stiff competition for Aneke’s signature, with second-tier Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Reading, QPR and Coventry all battling it out for his services.

Clubs in America and Scotland are also apparent admirers, giving Aneke a welcome selection headache over the weeks to come.

Pompey are, of course, keen to add to their forward line but would, in all likelihood, be priced out of a move for the Charlton ace if they decided to follow up past interest.

Wigan join race for in-demand Sunderland striker

Wigan have join MK Dons and Ipswich in the hunt to land striker Will Grigg from Sunderland.

According to the MK Citizen, the Latics have thrown their hat into the ring to sign a player they sold to the Black Cats for £4m in January 2019.

The Northern Ireland international has netted eight times in 61 appearances for Sunderland and spent the second half of last season on loan at Russell Martin’s Dons.

He made a good impression during that temporary move, scoring eight goals in total – prompting Martin to pursue a permanent switch.

However, that could prove difficult, with former Latics boss Paul Cook reportedly keen to be reunited with the 29-year-old at Ipswich.