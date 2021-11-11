It comes due to reports that Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been transfer listed by the Tractor Boys, with the East Anglian Daily Times explaining how he’s also training with their under-23s.

The 31-year-old started the season strongly and impressed Paul Cook with his conditioning and attitude in preseason.

But a hamstring strain sustained in the League Cup clash with Newport saw him fall down the pecking order at Portman Road with Macauley Bonne arriving on-loan from QPR .

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwood has featured only three times since, while being absent from the former Pompey boss’ squad since October.

And the likes of the Blues, Plymouth, Tranmere Rovers, and Bristol Rovers could all reignite their previous interest in the striker who has scored 20 goals in his last two full League One campaigns.

The former Exeter City striker has twice been Ipswich’s leading marksman despite injury woes and set-backs and may provide the solution to Danny Cowley’s goalscoring conundrum.

Elsewhere in League One, Jamie Carragher’s son, James, was stretchered off for Wigan during their Papa John’s Trophy victory over Shrewsbury Town.

Pompey’s striking prayers may have been answered two months prior to the January transfer window opening. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old was making his third appearance in Blue and white but was forced to leave the pitch 22 minutes into the fixture.

Speaking to Wigan Today, Latics chief Leam Richardson said: ‘You never want to see anyone go down like that, especially one of the young lads. He got a big whack, and the knee has swollen quite a lot.

‘We’ll have to wait to see how it settles down, but the medical team are on with that.

‘Fingers crossed it doesn’t look as severe as maybe it first did, but with the knees you never know.’