Pompey fans have been having their say on the Blues’ 2-1 defeat at Sunderland this afternoon.

Kenny Jackett’s side took the lead at the Stadium of Light in the 22nd minute thanks to Marcus Harness, before Jordan Willis and Pompey old-boy Maguire netted for the Black Cats.

Luke O'Nien celebrates with Alim Ozturk at the final whistle

Here is what Blues fans on our Facebook page had to say about the result.

Barrie Jenkins

What abysmal service today, shocking delivery with every attack.

If you don’t play to a proven scorers strengths then you might as well play anyone who can run fast up front.

Different season, same hoof ball, same ineffective tactics.

Darren Grant

Reality check – we are miles off being title contenders.

The only thing positive today was McCrorie playing right back.

Ryan Boare

Better side but lacked again in the final third like we did in our first away game.

Work on it loads this week and it’ll start to stick soon enough.

Paul Tweedale

Walkes was poor, crosses and set pieces were awful today.

Cal Morling

Not horrendous lads. Probably the toughest away day of the season.

But set-piece, passing and first-touch training wouldn’t go amiss next week.

Win on Tuesday inbound.

Alyn Davies

Miss Clarke at the back for sure – crosses were terrible and defence all at sea, but plenty time to change it.

Harry Wood

Long ball and poor defending, sort it out Jackett, otherwise I will call your management into question.

Jon Searle

Wasted a lot of crosses today but we move onto Tuesday now, PUP.