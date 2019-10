A Gareth Evans penalty (nine minutes) and a Ronan Curtis header on 70 minutes gave the Blues a 2-0 lead. However, the Gas fought back through an Alex Rodman effort and a Craig MacGillivray own goal late into stoppage-time.

1. Craig MacGillivray Barely involved - 7

2. Ross McCrorie Late agony spoiled satisfactory showing - 7

3. Christian Burgess Rock solid throughout - 7

4. Sean Raggett Didnt do much wrong - 7

