Here are the latest headlines from across League One.

Barnsley back Brandon

Barnsley are interested in Brandon Thomas-Asante, according to Sky Sports.

It has been reported the Tykes are set to hold talks with Salford, yet the Ammies’ stance remains to be seen given the risk of losing their standout star in the last knockings of the window.

Several Championship clubs are also claimed to be in the running for the 23-year-old, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

In March, the forward had been strongly linked with a summer move to Fratton Park, with Pompey joining rivals MK Dons and Ipswich as well as four League One clubs in the hunt for Thomas-Asante.

It came after a successful campaign for the striker, who netted 13 times in 43 outings last term and is continuing his impressive form in goal – registering five goals so far this season.

Chelsea edge London rivals for defender

Chelsea are readying an offer for in-demand Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, claim Football Insider.

It came after scouts from the West London outfit had been in attendance for Posh's 2-1 defeat to Derby on Saturday.

The England under-19 centre-back has been heavily sought after this summer with Spurs and Crystal Palace among a number of Premier League sides registering interest in the 19-year-old.

Indeed the Eagles had a £4m bid turned down for Edwards in June, with United director Barry Fry telling the Peterborough Telegraph in September 2021 they priced the central defender between £10m-£20m.

The youth international still has three years remaining on his deal at the Weston Homes Stadium and – should a deal fail to be agreed – will be in-line to face Pompey on Saturday.

Huddersfield agree deal for Tractor Boy

Huddersfield have reached an agreement with Ipswich for striker Tyreece Simpson.

Football Insider reports the Terriers have had a £500,000 bid accepted by the Tractor Boys, with a move set to take place imminently.

The 20-year-old impressed a number of Championship clubs following a standout term for Swindon, which saw him score 11 times in 30 outings in all competitions.