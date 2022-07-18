And the move by the Championship side has left Pompey’s effort to bring in the striker hanging by a thread.

According to football transfer journalist, Alan Nixon, the Tangerines have matched the Blues’ £500,000 offer for the Accrington striker.

The News understands they are the two clubs in the running for Bishop’s services, with MK Dons interested and the 25-year-old linked with the likes of Ipswich Town, Preston North End and Peterborough in the past.

The League One side turned down a bid of £1.2m for Bishop last summer, with the player not agitating over the scenario.

That attitude means Accrington will let the former Notts County man decide the route forward for himself now, with a year remaining on his contract.

Bishop had said goodbye to his team-mates after three years at the Crown Ground, with Fratton Park his destination.

But Blackpool’s late move had muddied the waters, with the fear second-tier football will be too hard for Bishop to turn down.