Deadline Day is fast approaching and Pompey are in the midst of trying to complete last minute signings ahead of Friday’s cut-off. Fratton Park have so far welcomed 13 new faces through their doors this summer, but this may not be all with the latest reports indicating a last-minute loan deal could be secured for Brighton’s Mark O’Mahony - the striker has reportedly passed a medical with confirmation on his PO4 arrival pending.

It’s been an exceptionally busy summer of transfer business for John Mousinho but the fruits of his labour are evident as his squad remain unbeaten in their three Championship matches so far.

Pompey, however, are not the only side to have enjoyed an industrious summer of acquisitions and, with just over 48 hours to go before all deals must be stopped, here are the all the signings that have taken place in the Championship...

1 . Championship done deals Elias Sorensen is one of 13 new faces at Fratton Park. Here are all the new stars each club has welcomed this summer transfer window | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Blackburn Rovers IN: Jack Barrett (Everton); Aodhan Doherty (Linfield); Yuki Ohashi (Sanfrecce Hiroshima); Eaxauce Mafoumbi (Nantes, loan); Danny Batth (Norwich); Andreas Weimann (Bristol City); Kyle McFadzean; Makhtar Gueye (RWD Molenbeek); Owen Beck (Liverpool, loan) | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bristol City IN: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR); Fally Mayulu (Rapid Vienna); Yu Hirakawa); George Earthy (West Ham, loan); Scott Twine (Burnley); Marcus McGuane (Oxford) Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Photo Sales