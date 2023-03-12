News you can trust since 1877
Latest ‘data expert’ prediction on where Portsmouth, Bolton, Barnsley, Charlton, Plymouth & Co will finish League One season - in pictures

Pompey’s play-off hopes were dealt a further blow on Saturday.

By Pepe Lacey
56 minutes ago

John Mousinho’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Sheffield Wednesday, despite controlling proceedings at Fratton Park.

Nonetheless, the Blues now sit 12 points from the top six, with 11 games still to play in the campaign.

The new head coach had reignited hopes of a play-off finish, winning six of his first 10 games in charge before consecutive defeats dented the beliefs of the Fratton faithful.

As the season closes in on its climax, where are Mousinho’s side predicted to finish this term?

We’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to discover how they believe the final League One table will look.

Pompey's play-off hopes were handed a major blow after their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

1. Where will Pompey finish in League One this season?

Pompey's play-off hopes were handed a major blow after their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Forest Green - 24th

Photo: Dan Istitene

3. Cambridge - 23rd

Photo: Jason Brown

4. Morecambe - 22nd

Photo: Ashley Allen

