Latest data experts' prediction gives Portsmouth and Barnsley fans hope - but envisages promotion disappointment for Bolton, Peterborough and Oxford: in pictures:
Pompey dropped to seventh in the table at the weekend following their goalless draw with Derby and results elsewhere in League One.
That means they currently and worryingly find themselves outside of the play-off places – although, if they win their game in hand, Danny Cowley’s side can move up to fourth.
It’s not where they want to be after such an encouraging start to the season.
But where are they expected to be when the season finishes in May?
Well, here’s what the number-crunchers at fivethirtyeight.com think...