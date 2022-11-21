News you can trust since 1877
Latest data experts' prediction gives Portsmouth and Barnsley fans hope - but envisages promotion disappointment for Bolton, Peterborough and Oxford: in pictures:

Pompey dropped to seventh in the table at the weekend following their goalless draw with Derby and results elsewhere in League One.

By Mark McMahon
4 minutes ago

That means they currently and worryingly find themselves outside of the play-off places – although, if they win their game in hand, Danny Cowley’s side can move up to fourth.

It’s not where they want to be after such an encouraging start to the season.

But where are they expected to be when the season finishes in May?

Well, here’s what the number-crunchers at fivethirtyeight.com think...

1. Forest Green Rovers

Predicted finish: 24th. Points: 38. Goal difference: - 42.

Photo: Dan Mullan

2. Morecambe

Predicted finish: 23rd. Points: 40. Goal difference: -32.

Photo: Clive Rose

3. Burton Albion

Predicted finish: 22nd. Points: 42. Goal difference: -30.

Photo: Simon Davies

4. Cambridge United

Predicted finish: 21st. Points: 47. Goal difference: -27.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

