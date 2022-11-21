Pompey dropped to seventh in the table at the weekend following their goalless draw with Derby and results elsewhere in League One.

That means they currently and worryingly find themselves outside of the play-off places – although, if they win their game in hand, Danny Cowley’s side can move up to fourth.

It’s not where they want to be after such an encouraging start to the season.

But where are they expected to be when the season finishes in May?

Well, here’s what the number-crunchers at fivethirtyeight.com think...

1. Forest Green Rovers Predicted finish: 24th. Points: 38. Goal difference: - 42. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2. Morecambe Predicted finish: 23rd. Points: 40. Goal difference: -32. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3. Burton Albion Predicted finish: 22nd. Points: 42. Goal difference: -30. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales

4. Cambridge United Predicted finish: 21st. Points: 47. Goal difference: -27. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales