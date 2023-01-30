Here are the latest headlines from across League One ahead of a busy conclusion to the window.

Stockley switch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood are closing in on a swoop for Charlton striker Jayden Stockley.

South London Press have reported the 29-year-old is set to call time on his spell at The Valley after falling out of favour with new boss Dean Holden.

It has been claimed the former Pompey forward will pen a two-and-a-half year deal at the Highbury Stadium, after Scott Brown’s men fought off interest from Wigan, Gillingham and Hibs.

During his time in South London, Stockley netted 31 goals in 89 outings during his three-year stay with the Addicks.

The striker isn’t the only member of the Charlton squad eyeing a move away, with winger Charlie Kirk also rumoured to depart.

Jayden Stockley.

South London Press have also stated the 25-year-old has been linked with a switch to rivals Burton as Holden looks to trim his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Crewe ace has been left out of the Addicks’ last five matchday side’s and is nother to fall out of favour with the head coach.

Following his £500,000 deal from the Mornflake Stadium in 2021, Kirk has scored just three goals in 29 league outings for Charlton, which also included an unsuccessful loan spell at Blackpool last term.

Burton bid

Burton have reportedly placed a bid for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football League World have claimed the Brewers have tabled a bid for the 28-year-old as they eye a replacement for Victor Adeboyejo.

The Brewers are believed to have targeted the forward as their main man to guide them to survival in the second half of the season.

After a strong campaign in League One last term, Stockton has failed to match the impressive goal-scoring figures, netting just twice in 22 league outings to date.

A summer move looked likely for the former Tranmere man after he failed to pen a new deal as he entered the final 12 months at the Mazuma Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This saw the striker linked with several clubs, including Pompey, before Danny Cowley ruled out a move for the want-away man.

Championship calling

Stoke are planning an ambitious late swoop for Peterborough talent Ronnie Edwards, according to reports.

TEAMtalk have suggested the Potters are keen to make a swoop for the 19-year-old, with Alex Neil keen to add defensive reinforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back had been a hotly sought-after in the summer, which saw the Posh slap a £10m valuation on the defender's name after being lined with Chelsea and Spurs.

With interest a possibility in January, owner Darragh MacAnthony had played down reports Edwards would be sold this month.

However, Stoke have now entered the frame after scouts from the Bet365 stadium watched on at London Road during their 2-1 victory against Pompey on Saturday.

The England under-19 international has featured 67 times during his time with Peterborough, which saw him impress at Championship level last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton chances

Charlton are closing in on the capture of midfielder Galvin Kilkenny, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that the Addicks have agreed a deal for the 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at Stoke.

Yet his temporary switch at the Bet365 Stadium has been far from a success, registering just four appearances under Alex Neil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad