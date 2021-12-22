Bolton set to seal Accrington forgotten man

Stanley outcast Dion Charles looks set for a move to Pompey’s League One rivals Bolton next month, according to sources at The72.

The 26-year-old has been in a Mexican stand-off with Accy boss John Coleman since the summer, after the striker failed to get a move away from the Crown Ground.

Charles scored 19 goals in 42 League One outings last season, but has only featured four times this campaign and hasn’t played for Stanley since August.

Earlier in the month, Bolton were said to be interested in the league top scorer Cole Stockton but it seems Ian Evatt has turned his priorities elsewhere with Charles moving closer to the door at Accrington.

Former Premier League boss linked with Doncaster job.

Former Sunderland, Ipswich and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy has been linked with the vacant job at Doncaster Rovers.

The club recently sacked Richie Wellens with Rovers sat 23rd in League One, having just picked up three wins in the league this campaign.

McCarthy has been out of a job since being sacked by Cardiff in October, after gaining 11 points in their opening 14 Championship matches.

Also in the running for the Rovers job is former Charlton boss Nigel Adkins, current caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey and former Nottingham Forest coach Paul Trollope, who is the bookies’ favourite.

League One strugglers appoint Head Coach till the end of the season.

Fleetwood have confirmed on they’ve appointed Stephen Crainey as Head Coach till the end of the season.

The Cod Army had sacked former Sunderland and Preston manager Simon Grayson last month, with the club sat in the relegation zone.

Crainey took over as interim boss following the departure and has since guided the Lancashire club out of the bottom four, with two wins in the last three League One outings.

The 40-year-old steps up from the club’s under-23s and has been joined by assistant Barry Nicholson till the end of the season.

