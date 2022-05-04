Latest: Former Wolves and Arsenal men on way but ex-Tottenham and Crystal Palace talent wanted in League One clearout as Championship striker delivers message to Portsmouth rivals

Clearout commences

Doncaster have released seven players following their relegation to League Two.

But Gary McSheffrey has offered new deals to three new players, including midfielder John Bostock, while triggering an option to keep captain Tom Anderson at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, Ed Williams, AJ Greaves and Lirak Hasani are the players who are on their way.

John moved to Doncaster from Wolves two years ago, but was hindered by a back injury and has aired his frustration at not being to able to get the right treatment for the issue.

Former Arsenal youngster Okenabirhie has a serious Achilles injury which has ensured the season has been a write off for him.

Bonne’s gone

Macualey Bonne has admitted he has no idea what his future holds as his Ipswich Town stay comes to an end.

The striker has shown his appreciation to the club he supported as a boy, as he returns to Championship QPR at the end of his loan stint at Portman Road.

Bonne bagged 12 goals this season - with 11 of those arriving in 16 games during an explosive start to the campaign.

The 26-year-old has a year to run on his QPR deal and is now waiting to see what lies ahead.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘Firstly I’d like to thank everyone involved with Ipswich Town for making me feel so welcome from start to finish.

‘It has always been a dream of mine to play for my boyhood club the club I’ve supported my whole life, and it was an absolute honour to put the blue shirt on every single time and play in front of the incredible fans at Portman road

‘Who knows what the future may bring but for now this is where it’s ends for me.’

Where’s midfielder Gorrin?

Charlton and Burton are keen on signing Oxford’s Alex Gorrin.

The U’s have offered a new deal to the Spaniard who’s been out since November with a cruciate knee injury.

But, Football Insider, reports there’s interest from around League One for the midfielder.

Gorrin has been in training since March and is out of contract this summer after making 101 appearances since moving to the Kassam Stadium from Motherwell in 2019.