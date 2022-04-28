Latest: Hot property details plans amid Sheffield United, QPR, Preston North End, Blackpool and Stoke City chase with update over loan defender's future at Portsmouth rivals

U’s the club for me

Cameron Brannagan has stressed his happiness at Oxford United amid a swathe of Championship interest.

The midfielder has been linked extensively with Blackpool this season, while Sheffield United, QPR, Stoke and Preston are all said to be keen.

But the 25-year-old has stated he’s happy at the Kassam Stadium - where he’s contracted next season.

He told BBC Oxford: ‘I’m contracted to the club and I absolutely love it here.

‘I’d be lying if I said anything else.

‘I’ve always said a big part of your life is not just on the pitch but off the pitch and I’m very happy.

‘I just want to focus on my football and when pre-season comes I’ll work hard.

‘I want to rebuild and get out of this league.’

Shef cooking up new deal for skipper

Captain Tom Anderson is a wanted man at Doncaster moving forward.

Boss Gary McSheffrey revealed the side who look likely to be relegated to League Two this weekend, intend to take up an option to keep the defender at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘Of course (he’s a part of his plans), he’s our captain.

‘The club has got an option on Tom and we’d be foolish not to take it up.

‘We want Tom to be here.

‘It’s disappointing that we’ve gone down and he’s not really had the chance to help us during the second half of the season.

‘We plan next season with Tom definitely.’

Spurs plan defender exit

Spurs are planning to offload defender Jack Clarke.

The Sunderland loanee appears set to leave the Londoners this summer, as he enters the final years of his contract.