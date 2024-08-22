Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fourth instalment in a popular series of Pompey books is now on sale at the Pompey Store.

Played Up Pompey Four contains fresh interviews with 23 former players, plus the Blues’ most successful manager over the last 70 years - Harry Redknapp.

The successor to Played Up Pompey (2015), Played Up Pompey Too (2017) and Played Up Pompey Three (2020) explores the Blues careers of those whose outstanding performances between 1963 and 2020 established them as household names and folk heroes among the Fratton faithful.

Heading the list of those interviewed in Played Up Pompey Four is 2008 FA Cup-winning captain Sol Campbell, who also represented England during his time at Fratton Park.

Played Up Pompey Four has hit the shelves of the Pompey Store and Waterstone's | None

Also included are Teddy Sheringham, Kit Symons, Brett Pitman, Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Kevin Harper, Paul Hardyman, Kal Naismith, Steve Foster and Danny Rose.

Plus Mark Chamberlain, Chris Burns, Darryl Powell, John McLaughlin, Terry Brisley, Barry Horne, Richie Reynolds, Adam Webster, Paul Hall, Tommy Youlden, and John Armstrong.

Although Played Up Pompey Four has been available on pre-order, since Monday it has been stocked in the Pompey Store, priced at £18.99.

It can also be purchased from Waterstone’s in Portsmouth, Fareham, Petersfield, Chichester and Whiteley, while it can be ordered online through Amazon.