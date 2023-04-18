But the head coach insisted he wants to utilise the whole window to have the best chance of forming the squad he believes will deliver a successful promotion push.

The Blues are bracing for a busy summer in the market with 13 members of the boss’ squad currently out of contract at the end of the season.

While no decisions have been made on that contingency, sporting director Rich Hughes recently revealed Pompey will be looking to bring in at least nine new faces in the window.

Despite the market officially opening on June 10, Mousinho is adamant the Blues won’t rush into making moves early in the window.

The head coach told The News: ‘In an ideal world you would like to get your business done early. It’s not an ideal world and things just don’t happen like that and if you do you can shut yourself off to quite a few of the markets.

‘If you were to take any Premier League loans for an example, the majority of those clubs take those players away on the pre-season tours. They take big squads

‘Particularly with players who have been away on international duty until mid-June, they don’t come back early. They take the under-21s, some of the 18’s and if you say you want all you’re business done by July 1st then you’re just going to cut yourself off to a huge amount of options.

John Mousinho lifts lid on Pompey's summer transfer strategy.

‘By the end of the transfer window, huge amount of things change in football not just because you finish pre-season tours but also you’re four weeks into the season as well.

‘The answer is really we want a balance. It would be nice if we could have everything done nice and early and then come the first day of pre-season you’re working with the whole squad. It’s just not going to happen realistically.