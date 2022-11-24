The midfielder is back out on the grass as he makes progress from his troublesome hamstring injury.

And the summer arrival from Crewe has been joined on the pitches at the Blues’ Roko training base by Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.

It’s a positive landmark for the trio, with the absences a sizeable blow to Danny Cowley’s first-team options.

None are yet ready yet for a return to the first-team picture, however, as Pompey gear up for their FA Cup clash against MK Dons on Saturday.

Jacobs has been sidelined for five weeks after coming off following his second-half introduction in the 3-0 League One loss at Charlton Athletic.

Pompey fans have been awaiting news on Lowery’s progress, after he picked up a hamstring injury against Plymouth in the middle of September.

Pompey midfielder Tom Lowery.

The 24-year-old came back in the FA Cup at Hereford at the start of the month, but then felt the issue again in training.

Cowley now has much more positive news to report, however.

He said: ‘Michael and Louis are continuing their progress with their rehab.

‘It was nice to see Louis back on the balls in training - and it’s the same for Tom Lowery.

‘It’s hopefully a nice landmark for those boys.’

There is one black mark on the injury front for Pompey, however, with Kieron Freeman struggling with a calf injury picked up in the mid-week Papa John’s Trophy success at Ipswich.