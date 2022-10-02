News you can trust since 1877
Latest League One promotion odds as Plymouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth set the early pace

Pompey suffered their first League One defeat of the season on Saturday as they went down to a battling 3-2 defeat at Ipswich Town.

By Mark McMahon
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 2:30 pm

The Portman Road loss knocked Danny Cowley’s side down to fourth place in the latest league table.

But with the Blues having a game in hand on those currently above them in the standings – Plymouth, the Tractor Boys and Sheffield Wednesday – all is not lost.

They could go second with a win against Bolton – the opposition of that yet to be rearranged game.

Indeed, there’s still 36 games left to play, while the feelgood factor around Fratton Park hasn’t just evaporated after one defeat against a side able to spend £1m on a left-back in the summer.

It was also Pompey's first loss with two months of the season now gone, and many fans would have snapped you hand off at that prospect at the start of the campaign.

Danny Cowley was also pleased with what he saw from his side in Suffolk, with the Blues twice coming back from a goal down, before Wes Burns’ bizarre winner 10 minutes from time.

But is that optimism being reflected in the better market after the latest set of League One results?

Pompey are 7.4 third favourites to win promotion to the Championship this season Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Here’s the latest promotion odds according to Bet365.

Ipswich – 1/3

Sheffield Wednesday – 8/11

Pompey – 7/4

Plymouth – 5/2

Derby – 11/4

Bolton – 11/4

Peterborough – 4/1

Barnsley – 5/1

Exeter – 14/1

Oxford United – 14/1

Charlton 16/1

Wycombe 20/1

Shrewsbury 20/1

Accrington – 22/1

Lincoln 25/1

MK Dons – 33/1

Cambridge Utd – 33/1

Port Vale – 33/1

Fleetwood – 50/1

Cheltenham – 66/1

Burton Albion – 66/1

Forest Green – 150/1

Bristol Rovers – 150/1

Morecambe – 200/1.

