The hosts yesterday declared the match as a behind-closed-doors occasion, with concerns for supporters’ well-being during sweltering heat across England.
Leyton Orient v Pompey 2-5
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 20:48
89 - What a save from Griffiths. Diving low down to thwart Orient’s triallist.
88 - Pierrick receiving treatment.
Pack has been a real plus tonight, as has Curtis with his pressing and energy. Both now not on the pitch, obviously.
Griffiths and Mnoga the only two who started the game who remain on the pitch.
Vincent, Jewitt-White, Gifford, Bridgman and Terell Thomas come on.
77 - Ogilvie is receiving treatment, but was coming off anyway with five more subs.
74 - Pierrick’s cross from the right is headed home by Pigott for his second of the match.
74 - Pompey get another. It’s 5-2.
72 - Ogie’s cross from the right caused problems and Dan Happe swept it into the net, despite Mnoga throwing himself at it on the line.
72 - It’s 4-2