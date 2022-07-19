LATEST: Leyton Orient v Portsmouth: Team news, goal updates, match action

The hosts yesterday declared the match as a behind-closed-doors occasion, with concerns for supporters’ well-being during sweltering heat across England.
Leyton Orient v Pompey
So Oluweyemi is on the bench tonight against Leyton Orient.
Promising former Spurs youngster handed Pompey introduction in pre-season clash with Leyton Orient
New signing Josh Oluwayemi is in Pompey’s squad against Leyton Orient this evening.
Alex Bass not involved at present as he finalises a switch away from Fratton Park. Crawley and Exeter are among interested parties.
You would imagine either he or Alex Bass will start at Bognor tomorrow night for the Pompey XI.
Will be interesting to see whether Josh Oluwayemi features in the squad after his arrival was announced this morning.
Obviously it’s hot tonight. Will be the first and last time I mention it, I promise. We’re all fully aware of the weather.