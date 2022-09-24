There’s injuries from pre-season hanging over the squad, while others have gone into the treatment room with the action under way.

The outlook varies for those rehabbing at present, so here’s the breakdown of the injuries along with a date for the players’ potential returns.

Tom Lowery - hamstring

The midfielder was forced off in last weekend’s draw with Plymouth with a hamstring issue, potentially stalling some upwardly mobile form.

Lowery underwent a scan this week, with Pompey boss Danny Cowley reporting a grade one tear to his outer hamstring.

That represents a minor issue and is being viewed as positive news, with the former Crewe man not feeling any discomfort.

Potential return: 31/09 Ipswich Town (A)

From left: Tom Lowery, Jayden Reid, Joe Rafferty, Louis Thompson and Michael Jacobs.

Jayden Reid - hamstring

The former Birmingham winger has endured some dreadful luck, picking up a serious knee injury shortly after signing a 12-month deal last year.

Reid worked diligently to get over the issue, and was enjoying a promising pre-season when picking up a freak hamstring injury in warm-up game at Bristol City.

Pompey’s medical staff have erred on the side of caution with Reid’s return, but the player is outside training as he makes his return - with Cowley laying down a four-week window before deciding the path forward for the pacy talent.

Potential return: 1/11 AFC Wimbledon (H)

Joe Rafferty - stomach

The right-back has been troubled by a niggling stomach issue, which has kept him out of the past two games.

Cowley explained the problem was ‘hard to rehab’ but reported positive news at his Thursday press conference.

The plan now is to continue with the rehab approach, with a view to a return in the not-too-distant future.

If the Scouser’s issue doesn’t improve as hoped, he will undergo minor surgery which could keep him out for around four weeks.

Potential return: 4/10 Aston Villa U21 (H)

Louis Thompson - leg

Thompson was given a sizeable injury blow when breaking his leg after a challenge by Bristol Rovers’ Glenn Whelan, in the win at Fratton Park last month.

The midfielder suffered a fractured fibula, which led to a titanium plate being inserted in his leg when undergoing surgery.

Thompson has been in a boot to protect the injury and is expected to be sidelined for four months, with Cowley hopeful of a return in the new year.

Potential return 1/1/23 Charlton (H)

Michael Jacobs - groin

Jacobs has been out with a groin injury, last featuring against Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy at the end of last month.

But the winger is well advanced in his recovery, and has spent the past 11 days on the grass doing fitness work.

Jacobs is able to strike a ball after feeling discomfort when doing so, and is now well placed for a return to the fray.