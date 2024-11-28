John Mousinho has ruled out a move for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish giants Rangers are also said to be in the running for the 22-year-old, who has been restricted to just two sub league outings at Elland Road this term along with a Carabao Cup start.

But Mousinho has ruled out the chance of Fratton Park being Gelhard’s destination, when the transfer window opens in less than five weeks.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: ‘Nothing in that one (Gelhardt) and nothing has crossed my desk on that. He’s a fantastic player, though I know he’s not been playing this season but there’s nothing to give you on that one.’

Pompey are known to have a swathe of January options in all departments lined up, with preparations continuing for what is likely to be a critical recruitment period in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A central defender is a priority, with Mousinho acknowledging the need for experience in that department after the latest injury blow to Conor Shaughnessy.

The forward department does look to be an area Pompey conceivably could be well stocked in for the second half of the campaign, however.

That’s with Colby Bishop’s return to action against Preston, after undergoing heart surgery in the summer. Christian Saydee, Elias Sorensen and loanee Mark O’Mahony are all other attacking options currently in Pompey’s ranks.