The former Liverpool and Derby defender hasn’t accompanied the Blues to Spain for their week-long training camp.

He’s not alone, with all six triallists who featured against the Hawks and Gosport left at home when the squad flew out to Murcia on Monday.

Yet unlike Levi Andoh, Rumarn Burrell and Josh Gould, Cowley hasn’t ended Pompey’s interest in Wisdom.

Andre Wisdom is not on Pompey's pre-season tour to Spain, but Danny Cowley is keeping the door open. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And there may yet be a chance for him to have a Fratton Park future.

Cowley told The News: ‘With Andre, we are speaking to his representatives, he only came in on Friday.

‘He's a very experienced player who has played at the top level, it was a privilege to have him with us for the three days.

‘Even in that short space of time, the benefits for the younger players in the group was great, he was kind of the daddy in those two teams.

‘His communication, organisation, positional play and tactical understanding of the game would have been great for the likes of Haji playing right-sided centre-half and Liam on the other side of him at left-back.

‘While Jay Mingi was a six in front, which would have also benefited him.

‘Andre is not here with us now, but we are open minded.’

Derby recruited Wisdom for £4.5m from Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

However, following 107 appearances and two goals during a second spell with the Rams, he was released in the summer of 2021 – and has subsequently been without a club for a year.

With Pompey searching for an experienced defender who can operate at right-back and centre-half to add squad versatility, Wisdom arrived on Friday.

He then turned out in second-half teams against the Hawks and Gosport, catching the eye with controlled displays as the left-sided centre-half.

Wisdom, who represented England at every youth age group up to and including the under-21s, also turned out 22 times for Liverpool.

Indeed, the Blues kept clean sheets in both his 45 minutes against non-leaguers last weekend.

