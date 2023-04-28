But the Blues boss explained how the skipper’s fitness record will have to be weighed up when deciding what lies ahead for him.

Robertson is one of the 13 players from the first-team squad who see their deals come to a close this summer.

The 29-year-old, like the rest of the senior set-up, will have their position confirmed after the final game of the season against Wycombe.

Robertson has made six appearances since recovering from a groin injury which kept him sidelined for three months.

Discussions have taken place amid the key players in the football operation over the former Blackpool, Rotherham and Hibs man, but Mousinho stated things are not yet totally defined.

Mousinho said: ‘Clark has come back from injury and done really well. I think he came back into the fold a bit quicker than we may have anticipated when he came on against Port Vale. He’s played quite a few games and done excellently.

‘The most important thing for Clark was to make sure he didn’t break down when he did come back, we wanted to get it right in terms of his reintroduction into the fold.

Clark Robertson.

‘Thankfully he hasn’t done that - and hopefully he doesn’t over the next two games as well. Again, though, we’re not entirely sure what Clark’s future looks like and we will go over that again next week.

‘We’ll sort that out, but we do know we have Ryley (Towler) here for at least another three years, so (against Accrington) it was a good opportunity to get Ryley back into the side and look at that. I spoke to Clark about it, he was absolutely fine and understood it. It was no slight on his performances, just a chance to look at a player we definitely have contracted next season.’

Mousinho hasn’t hid from the fact Robertson’s injuries will be part of the conversation when making a decision over his future, but the head coach also has to weigh up how he’s been impressed by the Scot’s contribution on and off the pitch since his January arrival.

He added: ‘I’m sure Clark would know himself he would like to be fit and available for more games. He’ll know about that, so that was why it was a big part of our focus when he came back not to push him too soon so he broke down.

‘In terms of taking that away and looking at performances, I think he’s been really good. He was one of the players I was really looking forward to working with coming in.

