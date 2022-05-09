LATEST: Portsmouth confirm plans over Football League request to start season away from Fratton Park

That’s in the face of the ongoing £11.5m redevelopment of their home this summer.

Work is continuing on the South Stand and lower North Stand, with all the seats now ripped out of the South Stand and Archibald Leitch truss exposed.

Pompey are planning to host a pre-season friendly at Fratton Park ahead of the new campaign as a test event.

The purpose of that is to gain the safety certificate required for the South Stand, ahead of the season starting on July 30.

Unlike previous seasons, there will be no Carabou Cup fixture the following Tuesday with that game taking place the following week.

That provides Pompey with some certainty that having the opening game away from home will guarantee time to fine-tune any issues arising from the test event.

Pompey have confirmed they will request to start the league season away from Fratton Park.

Cullen said: ‘We will request that (the first game be away from Fratton Park), I can confirm that.

‘The first game is July 30, but unlike past seasons there is no game the following Tuesday.

‘The Caribou Cup is the week after so you go Saturday-Saturday-Tuesday.

‘So if we do a friendly a week before the season starts, it will give us a two-week opportunity to satisfy anything else we need to do.

‘It just makes sense to do it that way,