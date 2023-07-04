Clubs across League One are completing deals as preparations continue ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Here are the latest headlines across the third tier.

Chislett’s chance

Port Vale have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett.

The 24-year-old, who was linked with Pompey earlier in the summer, has penned a two-year deal at Vale Park after departing AFC Wimbledon.

The former Aldershot youngster spent three years with the Dons, where he scored 16 goals and assisted eight times in 123 appearances in south London.

But it was last term where Chislett stood out - having netted nine times and created three goals in 44 League Two outings.

Ethan Chislett.

This saw him linked with a host of League One suitors, including Pompey, despite being offered a new deal at Plough Lane.

Those Blues rumours soon put to bed, though, with the Durban-born midfielder instead making the move to Port Vale. And it’s a player director of football David Flitcroft admitted his side had to fend off strong interest for.

He told Stoke-on-Trent Live: ‘Ethan is an excellent addition to the club. He is a player that loves to find space in between midfield players and defenders. His timing of runs into the box to create goal-scoring opportunities is outstanding.

‘He likes to attack players on the final third and always looks at creative opportunities to exploit the opposition.

‘Just like our other signings so far, it was crucial for us to bring in players who not only possess the technical ability but also embody the values of our club.

‘Ethan’s previous experience in League One will be instrumental in our midfield. We are confident that he will make a positive impact and contribute to our objectives for the season.

‘We fought off other clubs for Ethan’s signature, so the fact he ended up signing for us is a testament to the reputation and appeal of our club.’

Wanted Walcott

Reading are on the verge of signing former Southampton winger Theo Walcott.

Reading Today have reported the 34-year-old is closing in on a switch to the Royals and will link up with former boss Ruben Sellas.

Despite the club’s financial issues, the ex-England international has been training at the club’s Bearwood base in recent weeks as a move steps up.

Should Reading agree a deal, it will represent Sellas’ first deal of the summer window, with the pair both departing Southampton at the end of last season.

Walcott spent three years at St Mary’s where he scored five goals in 59 appearances in all competitions.

Blackpool business

Blackpool have been linked with a move for striker Chris Martin this summer.

That’s according to reporter Darren Witcoop, who has claimed the 34-year-old is on the Seasiders’ radar in the window.

However, the front man remains in talks with QPR over fresh terms and is wanting a long deal at Loftus Road.