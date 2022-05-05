Latest: Portsmouth rivals to beat Preston North End and Wigan Athletic to in-demand defender as Barnsley eye Premier League teen

Jack Iredale (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Defender’s hot to Trot

Bolton are closing in on Cambridge’s Jack Iredale, according to reports.

The left-back is out of contract at the Abbey Stadium and has been linked with moves to Preston and Wigan.

But it’s the Trotters who are said to be in pole position to land the Scottish-born Australia age-group international.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has told the Cambridge News he expects the 26-year-old to move on this summer.

He told the Cambridge News: ‘He has had an excellent season and there have been contracts on the table for months for him.

‘We haven’t heard back on them, so we’re obviously not quite expecting that to be honest.

‘We imagine that he’ll move on in the summer, and he’s been linked with every club in the world since.’

Owls should Ban thoughts of midfielder exit

Sheffield Wednesday talisman Barry Bannan has urged his club to do everything possible to retain the services of Massimo Luongo.

The midfielder is out of contract at Hillborough this summer after arriving at the club from QPR in 2019.

But Bannan believes the Owls should be doing everything to retain the services of the Aussie.

He told Yorkshire Live: ‘He (Luongo)] has been brilliant. He has been a big part of it and when he plays it makes my life a lot easier because I can go off and do the things I enjoy doing and he can do the things he says he doesn’t like doing, but he does because he does it every week!

‘He’s been a big part of why we’ve turned a corner, a massive part of the club that has been here a while now, he’s experienced and he’s the type of person you want next to you going into these sort of games.’

Tykes trial for Leeds teen

Leeds midfielder Owen Bray has joined Barnsley on trial after their relegation to League One.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to League One champions Wigan.

Bray had a trial at the Latics but has now moved on Oakwell in an efford to earn himself a deal for next season.